Wednesday 19 November 2025

GLAXO CLOSER TO OTC RANITIDINE

10 July 1994

The UK Medicines Control Agency has announced a major step forward in granting full approval for an over-the-counter version of Glaxo's flagship H2 antagonist Zantac (ranitidine). A letter sent to industry organizations as part of a routine consultative process on Prescription-only to Pharmacy switching has cited ranitidine as one of eight compounds which is now medically approved for OTC use. Ranitidine would be considered as a potential OTC treatment for short-term symptomatic relief of heartburn, dyspepsia and hyperacidity.

The next stage of the process is a bureaucratic one. Comments from interested parties must be received by August 31, whereupon a parliamentary process starts which should result in full approval of the product by December 31. Barring any unforeseen problems arising in Parliament (an extremely unlikely eventuality in the face of MCA approval), Glaxo would then be at liberty to place OTC Zantac on the market at the beginning of 1995.

Ranitidine would be the third H2 antagonist to switch to OTC status in the UK, after Merck & Co's Pepcid (famotidine) and SmithKline Beecham's Tagamet (cimetidine), which both won regulatory clearance last December. Glaxo filed its application with the UK authorities earlier this year.

