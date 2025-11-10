Glaxo Expands Imitrex Warnings

Following reports in the USA of deaths and serious life-threatening events, Glaxo is expanding warnings to doctors and consumers for its antimigraine drug Imitrex (sumatriptan).

The company is sending a letter to doctors to stress that the drug is to be prescribed only for patients suffering from migraine alone and not for those that also have evidence of coronary artery disease.

The new instructions tell doctors to evaluate patients, especially post-menopausal women, men over 40 and those who smoke or are overweight. Migraine sufferers who have initial signs of heart disease but pass a screening should be given the first dose of the drug in the doctor's office.