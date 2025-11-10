Glaxo Files For OTC Zantac In USA

Glaxo has reportedly filed an application with the US Food and Drug Administration for approval to market a low-dose, over-the-counter formulation of Zantac (ranitidine), its best-selling histamine H2 receptor antagonist, according to the Marketletter's US correspondent. The application is for approval to market the OTC version for episodic heartburn.

In an interview with the Raleigh News & Observer, Glaxo USA chief executive Robert Ingram said the application was originally filed on October 3 but was not made public at that time. While SmithKline Beecham and Merck & Co have both had their applications to switch their respective H2 antagonists, Tagamet (cimetidine) and Pepcid (famotidine), rejected by an FDA advisory committee, Mr Ingram claimed that agency officials who looked at the Glaxo submission had intimated that the data was very good. The agency has questioned Pepcid's effectiveness, and asked for additional data showing Tagamet is not dangerous when taken with other drugs (Marketletters passim).

Mr Ingram has predicted that US approval for OTC Zantac could come about by the end of 1995. Glaxo filed a similar application in the UK in July. US sales for an OTC version of Zantac could reach several millions of dollars a year in the USA, according to analyst Hemant Shah of HKS & Co. The prescription drug's sales in the USA for the fiscal year ended June 30 were $2.17 billion while worldwide sales came to $3.6 billion.