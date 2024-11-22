Glaxo Files PLA

- Glaxo has filed Product License Applications in Europe to obtain marketing authorization for its beta agonist product Ventolin (salbutamol) metered dose inhaler formulated with the company's new CFC-free propellant GR106642X. Meantime, the company has started a Phase IV postmarketing study of its long-acting beta agonist Serevent (salmeterol) in the USA to address concerns over its safety, following reports of deaths in elderly patients who used the product inappropriately for acute asthma attacks.
