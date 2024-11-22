Glaxo limits supplies of 3TC to access program

- The expanded access program for Glaxo/Biochem Pharma's antiviral 3TC (also known as lamivudine) in the USA has had allocated supplies of the drug limited due to huge demand. Glaxo has capped enrollment at 350 patients per week (down from 800 per week) and instituted a requirement that patients must have a CD4 count of less than 100/mm3 to be eligible. Patients with counts of between 100 and 300/mm3 will be put on a waiting list, said Glaxo.
