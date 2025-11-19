GLAXO MANAGEMENT REORGANIZATION

- Glaxo has reorganized its management following the earlier than expected retirement of Sir Paul Girolami whose role as chief executive has gone to Sir Richard Sykes (Marketletter June 20). Franz Humer, chief operating director, assumes responsibility for research and development, the group's technical directorate and its Latin American markets. Sean Lance, executive director, takes over Glaxo's operations in Europe from Mr Humer, and Neil Maidment, executive director for the Asian-Pacific region, becomes responsible for Africa and the Middle East, as well as becoming in effect chief of the company's combined operations in developing countries. The reshuffle does not affect the USA and Japan.
