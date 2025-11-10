Monday 10 November 2025

Glaxo Moves Brokerage To Cazenove And Hoare Govett

Following the successful conclusion of Glaxo's resisted bid to acquire Wellcome, Glaxo has dropped Warburg as stockbroker to both companies. Instead, Glaxo appointed Cazenove and Hoare Govett as joint brokers on April 7th, with immediate effect.

During the time between Glaxo's offer for Wellcome and the acceptance by shareholders, Warburg had been in the difficult position of being broker to both parties, and so efffectively unable to work on the deal because of a conflict of interest.

Moreover, according to a Financial Times report, Warburg is also broker to Zeneca, which was understood (though not confirmed) as being the "white knight" that made a last-minute counter offer for Wellcome (Marketletters passim). The mystery bidder had said that it would make a higher offer than Glaxo, but the Wellcome Trust, which had already committed itself to Glaxo (providing no higher bid was made), could not accept these terms as they were seen to be contrary to shareholders' interests.

