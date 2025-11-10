Glaxo Moves Brokerage To Cazenove And Hoare Govett

Following the successful conclusion of Glaxo's resisted bid to acquire Wellcome, Glaxo has dropped Warburg as stockbroker to both companies. Instead, Glaxo appointed Cazenove and Hoare Govett as joint brokers on April 7th, with immediate effect.
During the time between Glaxo's offer for Wellcome and the acceptance by shareholders, Warburg had been in the difficult position of being broker to both parties, and so efffectively unable to work on the deal because of a conflict of interest.
Moreover, according to a Financial Times report, Warburg is also broker to Zeneca, which was understood (though not confirmed) as being the "white knight" that made a last-minute counter offer for Wellcome (Marketletters passim). The mystery bidder had said that it would make a higher offer than Glaxo, but the Wellcome Trust, which had already committed itself to Glaxo (providing no higher bid was made), could not accept these terms as they were seen to be contrary to shareholders' interests.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze