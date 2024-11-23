Glaxo's Pipeline Update As Expected

In its first research pipeline update since last November, Glaxo has offered few surprises, confirming that six regulatory applications are to be filed before the end of the year.
The anticipated filings are: - ranitidine bismuth citrate for duodenal and gastrointestinal ulcer disease, with concomitant filings in the USA and the rest of the world; - ranitidine bismuth citrate in combination with either amoxicillin or clarithromycin, also with a worldwide filing; - Zantac (ranitidine) OTC for mild to moderate heartburn and dyspepsia; - Flovent (fluticasone propionate) via a metered-dose inhaler in the USA, and in the USA using the Diskhaler system; and - a new non-CFC propellant for its antiasthma drug salbutamol outside the USA.
The company says that in the 10 months since the last update, three new compounds have entered full development and are in Phase I/II clinical studies. These are a neuraminidase inhibitor for post-exposure and acute treatment of influenza, an angiotensin II antagonist for hypertension and congestive heart failure and a new antibiotic.
