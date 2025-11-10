Glaxo Takes Investment Portfolio Outside

UK pharmaceutical company Glaxo has taken control of its investment portfolio, worth around L2 billion ($3.14 billion) out of the hands of its own investment management group based in Bermuda and given it to outside investment experts.
The move follows fears about the company having around half of its investment in the global bond market which has been suffering of late (Marketletter July 4). In recent months Glaxo is thought to have lost around L100 million through its investments, but has not confirmed this figure. Glaxo has said that from now on it will focus on pharmaceuticals as opposed to investment banking.
Around 10% of Glaxo's investment portfolio is made up of structured bonds, and the company is also thought to have had holdings in collateralized mortgage obligations areas which are believed to be behind the losses.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze