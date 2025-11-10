Glaxo Wellcome Faces MBO At Mediterranean Site

Wellcome's drug production unit at Sophia-Antipolis in southern France, acquired by Glaxo in March when it bought Wellcome, faces a planned management buy-out. Four groups of managers have filed an MBO with the new group management.

Pierre Armoiry, director of industrial development, said the action was not directed against Glaxo Wellcome but rather towards a redundancy plan which involved a quarter of the workforce. The plant produces 517 million units of various drugs, including the antigout product Zyloric (allopurinol) and the antiviral Zovirax (aciclovir), annually, and has had 20 million French francs ($4.1 million) of investment since it was set up.

The managers are proposing a sub-contracting operation and envisage eventually producing their own generic products for the Maghreb and Francophone African markets. They have already signed an agreement in principle with MCI, a company which holds several drug marketing approvals in this area.