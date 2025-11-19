Glaxo Wellcome Files First Dossier For 3TC

As forecast, BioChem Pharma's corporate partner Glaxo Wellcome has filed a first product license application, in the USA, for 3TC (lamivudine). The indication being sought is the use of lamivudine in combination with GW's Retrovir (zidovudine) for the first-line treatment of HIV-infected adult and pediatric patients.

The Food and Drug Administration will review the dossier under its accelerated approval regulations. Other international regulatory submissions will be made shortly after the USA, and a first approval is expected by end-1995 or early 1996, according to a spokesman for BioChem Pharma.

In Phase II/III trials presented earlier this year, lamivudine was found to be more effective in treating HIV infection in combination with zidovudine (Wellcome's Retrovir) than either lamivudine alone, zidovudine alone or a combination of zidovudine and zalcitabine (Hoffmann-La Roche's Hivid), according to surrogate marker endpoints. Data from the two North American and two European trials, which included more than 1,000 patients, were presented in February at the Second National Conference on Human Retroviruses and Related Infections, held in Washington DC, USA.