Glaxo Wellcome initiated fixed bond

- Glaxo Wellcome plc has initiated a $500 million fixed rate bond issue, set at a 37 basis point spread over the yield on the 6.75% US Treasury Bond, that is due in April 2000. The proceeds will be used to repay certain debts and to fund general corporate intentions. And Wellcome plc's London-based headquarters building, Unicorn House, Euston Road, has been put on the market and will be vacated by September 1995, according Glaxo Wellcome, as part of its move to optimize company operations.
