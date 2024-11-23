Glaxo Wellcome Launches Imigran Nasal Spray In UK

- Glaxo Wellcome has launched its nasal spray formulation of Imigran(sumatriptan) in the UK for the treatment of migraine. The product has a 15-minute onset of action and has a similar side-effect profile to the oral formulation, although around 15% of patients reported a bitter taste after using the drug, according to the Pharmaceutical Journal. The net price is L16 ($25.88) for 2 x 0.1ml (20mg) vials with applicator.
