Glaxo Wellcome Patent Battles Continue

Glaxo Wellcome has received a new challenge to its best-selling drug Zantac (ranitidine) from a third competitor seeking to market a generic version of the antiulcerant in the USA. Boehringer Ingelheim filed an application to market a Form 1 version of Zantac with the US Food and Drug Administration on June 9.

Glaxo Wellcome said it was "considering all courses of action open to it." The firm has already started legal proceedings against Ciba's Geneva Pharmaceuticals subsidiary and Canada's Novopharm, two other companies which have filed applications for Form 1 ranitidine products.

Form 2 ranitidine, which is the basis of all current Zantac products, is the only form that has ever been marketed by Glaxo and is covered by patent protection until 2002. The firm's challenge to companies which seek to make the Form 1 version (patent expiring in 1997) has always been based on the argument that it is extremely difficult to make Form 1 ranitidine without making at least some Form 2, which would constitute a patent infringement. Boehringer Ingelheim, like the other challengers, denies this.