Glaxo Wellcome Revamps R&D To Treble Productivity

Just a few weeks after the completion of its integration, the newly-formed Glaxo Wellcome has unveiled its new strategy aimed at trebling the productivity of its R&D activities, in a bid to bring three new medicines to market every year by the year 2000. James Niedel, GW's executive director of R&D, told an investors briefing at the company's L700 million research facilities in Stevenage, UK, that in the last 10 years, Glaxo and Wellcome were between them able to launch just over one new drug a year.

Similar claims have been made by other companies - a few weeks ago SmithKline Beecham, which spends less on its R&D activities, told investors that it planned to bring at least two drugs and one vaccine to market per annum (Marketletter October 9) - but if achieved it will be well above average in an industry where most companies struggle to bring one or two drugs to market in a year.

"We saw the integration as an opportunity to change fundamentally the R&D organization and process," said Dr Niedel. He emphasized that GW would retain the research-driven approach which had been successful for both Glaxo and Wellcome, but that an increasing dialogue between research and the commercial arm of the business at all stages in a program would streamline the process and allow for more rapid selection of commercially-attractive projects.