Glaxo Wellcome's oral Imitrex

- Following the approval by the US Food and Drug Administration of the New Drug Application for the tablet form of Imitrex (sumitriptan succinate) on June 1, Glaxo Wellcome has introduced the oral formulation of the antimigraine drug onto the US market at an average wholesale price of $12.18 per 50mg tablet. This price compares favorably with the $35 charge for a 6mg injectable dose. However, the maximum daily dose recommendation for the injectable is 25 times less than the oral equivalent, and looked at this way the cost of the two versions would be approximately the same.