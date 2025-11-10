Glaxo Wellcome's Pylorid Launched In First Market

Glaxo Wellcome's Pylorid (ranitidine bismuth citrate) has now been launched in the UK, its first market, as a monotherapy for the treatment of peptic ulcer disease and in combination with amoxicillin or clarithromycin for the eradication of Helicobacter pylori and prevention of relapse of duodenal ulcer. Because of the bismuth component, Pylorid is not recommended for long-term or maintenance use.
The recommended dose of Pylorid, which is a New Chemical Entity and not simply a combination product, is 400mg twice-daily for four to eight weeks for duodenal ulcer and eight weeks for gastric ulcer. The dose of antibiotic given in combination with Pylorid, over two weeks in each case, is clarithromycin 1g-1.5g/day or amoxicillin 2g/day. 14 days' treatment with Pylorid 400mg will cost L26 ($40.30), so for the eradication regimen, the overall treatment cost in combination with clarithromycin 1g daily is L70.96.
Glaxo Wellcome believes that the combination of Pylorid with clarithromycin gives equivalent H pylori eradication rates to triple therapies with an antisecretory drug and two antibiotics. Eradication rates of between 82% and 94% have been achieved with the clarithromycin regimen, and rates of 40% to 60% have been seen with amoxicillin.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze