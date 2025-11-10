Monday 10 November 2025

Glaxo Wellcome Set To Launch 3TC In Its First Market

27 November 1995

Glaxo Wellcome will launch its new reverse transcriptase inhibitor Epivir (3TC; lamivudine) onto the market in the USA in the next few days. This will be the first launch of the product, which was approved by the Food and Drug Administration on November 17. Full approval has come much quicker than expected, just two weeks after an advisory panel backed the drug (Marketletter November 13).

Epivir has been approved for use in combination with GW's Retrovir (zidovudine) in patients with HIV infection, and the approval marks the first time that a combination therapy has been approved for both previously-treated and treatment-naive patients, which reflects the increased acceptance of combination therapy in the management of the disease. No preset limit for CD4 counts was included in the indication, and pediatric use is also allowable.

All of the clinical trials of Epivir which were reviewed by the FDA had surrogate markers for endpoints. Other trials which will look more closely at clinical outcomes are ongoing, according to BioChem Pharma, the Canadian company which discovered the drug in 1989 and licenses it to GW.

