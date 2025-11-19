Glaxo Wellcome Slashes Price Of Zantac

Glaxo Wellcome has slashed by 30% the price of its antiulcerant Zantac (ranitidine) in Germany as it tries to beat anticipated generic competition. The patent protecting Form 1 ranitidine expires July 28. The company is reported to have said that the move is a response to market pressure, and that it was not a step that would necessarily be taken in other markets.

The patent for the Form 1 product is expiring worldwide and sales of Zantac represent almost 50% of the company's annual turnover and an estimated 67% of annual operating profit, according to the Wall Street Journal. Some drug industry analysts are suggesting that the ensuing price war could result in prices and annual sales of the product being slashed by 80%.

GW is banking on being able to postpone generic competition by a couple more years on the basis of it holding two patents for ranitidine hydrochloride - Form 1 and Form 2.