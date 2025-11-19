Glaxo Wellcome Takes Hanson's Bonham On Board

Effective July 1, the newly-merged board of directors of Glaxo Wellcome includes Hanson Plc's deputy chairman and chief executive Derek Bonham as a non-executive director. Also joining the board as executive directors are James Cochrane, who is the only Wellcome senior executive to be offered a board seat, who will be responsible for the group's commercial development, and James Niedel, who heads up R&D.

The remainder of the board is as follows: chairman Sir Colin Corness; deputy chairman and chief executive, with responsibility for Japan Sir Richard Sykes; vice chairman Sir John Cuckney; executive directors responsible for finance and information technology John Coombe; for the Americas Robert Ingram; for Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific and technical operations Sean Lance; legal and corporate affairs Jeremy Strachan; and non executive directors are Anne Armstrong, Donald Derx, Lord Howe of Aberavon, Lord Kingsdown and Sir Richard Southwood.

In addition, Chris Adam has been named president of Nippon Wellcome KK, Jacques Lapointe is managing director of Glaxo Pharmaceuticals UK Ltd, George Morrow becomes group vice president Glaxo Wellcome Inc and Ken Windle is named regional director for Asia Pacific.