Glaxo Wellcome Tax Speculations

Glaxo Wellcome has been the subject of recent press speculation regarding its liability for back taxes. However, it has failed in its attempt to restrict the UK Inland Revenue's powers to collect back tax from multinational firms. This does not mean that GW will be liable for back taxes, just that the IR can go over past transactions, and GW claims it has fairly allocated its taxable profits to the different operating countries. Now, GW plans to go to the Court of Appeal.