Glaxo Wellcome Unveils Revamped Pipeline

As reported in the Marketletter last week, Glaxo Wellcome has presented the details of its new post-integration pipeline, intended to furnish the company with the three or more new medicines it intends to bring to market every year by 2000. This article will review some of the key elements in the pipeline.

Within the respiratory area, a great deal of work is going into reformulation of GW's existing drugs into new formulations, either with the non-chlorofluorocarbon-based propellant GR106642 or the Diskus/Accuhaler and reservoir powder inhaler devices. James Palmer, director of group medical operations, said that these efforts would contribute to the firm's goal of making salmeterol and fluticasone the gold-standard for asthma control, citing data which shows that adding salmeterol to inhaled steroids is more effective than just boosting the steroid dose.

In the gastrointestinal sector, Dr Palmer focused initially on Pylorid/Tritec (ranitidine bismuth citrate), and its synergistic role in the eradication of Helicobacter pylori in combination with clarithromycin. This product received its first approval in the UK, and is under review in the USA and through the mutual recognition process in Europe. Another key GI area is irritable bowel syndrome, which can affect up to 17% of the general population. GW's 5-HT3 antagonist alosetron can improve abdominal pain scores after 12 weeks of treatment in IBS patients, and is thought to act primarily by altering GI motility. Another compound in the motility program, a kappa antagonist licensed from Parke-Davis called fedotozine, is showing activity in Phase II trials. These two agents should be of value in the 60% of IBS patients who have diarrhea-predominant symptoms.