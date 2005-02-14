GlaxoSmithKline 4th-qtr EPS rises 15%

GlaxoSmithKline, the world's second-largest drugmaker, reported a 17% rise in fourth-quarter 2004 pretax profit at L1.39 billion ($2.53 billion) at constant exchange rates and earnings per share up 15% at 16.8 pence. Revenues for the quarter rose 3% at CER to L5.33 billion, but were down 1% in actual terms. Global pharmaceutical sales grew 1% to L20.36billion for the full year, despite significant generic competition for some products, said GSK. Pretax profit for the year rose 2% at CER to L6.12 billion but down 9% in real terms, with EPS at 75.0 pence. GSK was holding its financial/R&D press conference as this issue of the Marketletter went to press, so details will appear next week.
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