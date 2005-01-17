GlaxoSmithKline outperforming UK rival AstraZeneca, say SG Cowen analysts

GlaxoSmithKline now has the same valuation as fellow UK drug major AstraZeneca, note analysts at SG Cowen, who point out that the former has outperformed the latter 58% since its low in March 2004. GSK is now on a similar 2005 earnings per share multiple to AstraZeneca, at 15.1 times versus 15.4 times.
However, the analysts ask, is this rally for GSK merited by a comparison of its fundamentals compared to AstraZeneca on the following: EPS outlook; generic threat to the sales line; and basic drug pipeline statistics?
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