GlaxoSmithKline plans $92M expansion in USA; buys German plant

UK-headquartered GlaxoSmithKline, the world's second largest drugmaker, plans to invest around $92.0 million in expanding its manufacturing facility in Zebulon, North Carolina, USA. As part of the expansion plan, GSK has received state incentives, including a $1.4 million Job Development Investment Grant and $500,000 from the One North Carolina Fund. In addition, GSK has reportedly paid 94.0 million euros ($116.3 million) for a production facility in Dresden eastern Germany, which specializes in influenza vaccines. Although no GSK spokesperson was available to comment on this, it is thought that the acquisition is connected with the firm's recent award of a contract from the German government for 1.7 million doses of its flu vaccine Relenza (zanamivir; see page 5).