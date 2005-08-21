GlaxoSmithKline plans $92M expansion in USA; buys German plant

UK-headquartered GlaxoSmithKline, the world's second largest drugmaker, plans to invest around $92.0 million in expanding its manufacturing facility in Zebulon, North Carolina, USA. As part of the expansion plan, GSK has received state incentives, including a $1.4 million Job Development Investment Grant and $500,000 from the One North Carolina Fund. In addition, GSK has reportedly paid 94.0 million euros ($116.3 million) for a production facility in Dresden eastern Germany, which specializes in influenza vaccines. Although no GSK spokesperson was available to comment on this, it is thought that the acquisition is connected with the firm's recent award of a contract from the German government for 1.7 million doses of its flu vaccine Relenza (zanamivir; see page 5).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze