GlaxoSmithKline's R&D pipeline looks set to drive near-term growth

With 148 projects in clinical development, comprising 90 New Chemical Entities, 37 product line extensions and 21 vaccines, UK drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline currently boasts one of the largest and most promising pipelines in the industry.
Since the merger of Glaxo Wellcome and SmithKline Beecham in 2000, the number of NCEs in the group's pipeline has increased 80%, with 45 now in Phase II trials for a variety of indications such as HIV, diabetes, blood disorders and multiple sclerosis.
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