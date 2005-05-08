GlaxoSmithKline sees 1st- qtr EPS rise 19%, as generic woes diminish

UK-based GlaxoSmithKline, the world's second-largest drugmaker, has posted a strong set of results for the first quarter of 2005, with pretax profits up 18% (at constant exchange rates, or plus 17% in sterling) to L1.71 billion ($3.27 billion), and earnings per share up 19% at 21.1 pence on turnover which rose 5% to L5.04 billion. The news sent the firm's share price up 6.4% to L13.20.
"GSK is off to an excellent start in 2005," commented chief executive Jean-Pierre Garnier, adding: "we are now entering a new phase of growth for the company, as the impact of generic competition diminishes and the underlying strength of our business show through...we are on track to deliver our guidance of EPS growth in the low double-digit range."
Sales driven by Seretide/Advair
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze