GlaxoSmithKline sees 1st- qtr EPS rise 19%, as generic woes diminish

UK-based GlaxoSmithKline, the world's second-largest drugmaker, has posted a strong set of results for the first quarter of 2005, with pretax profits up 18% (at constant exchange rates, or plus 17% in sterling) to L1.71 billion ($3.27 billion), and earnings per share up 19% at 21.1 pence on turnover which rose 5% to L5.04 billion. The news sent the firm's share price up 6.4% to L13.20.

"GSK is off to an excellent start in 2005," commented chief executive Jean-Pierre Garnier, adding: "we are now entering a new phase of growth for the company, as the impact of generic competition diminishes and the underlying strength of our business show through...we are on track to deliver our guidance of EPS growth in the low double-digit range."

Sales driven by Seretide/Advair