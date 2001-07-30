GlaxoSmithKline selling off Affymax

GlaxoSmithKline has signed an agreement to sell its US drug discoveryunit Affymax to a syndicate of venture capital firms led by Patricof & Co Ventures. Under the terms of the divestiture, GSK will receive non-voting shares in Affymax Inc, the new entity set up by the VCs, and noted that the transaction will be recorded as a sale of net assets worth L3 million ($4.3 million).
GSK added that it will take an exceptional charge of L305 million in connection with the sale of the California-based business, which includes a goodwill write-off of L299 million. The company noted that Affymax was purchased by Glaxo Wellcome in 1995 for $533 million, primarily as a technology-development center focused on combinatorial chemistry and high-throughput screening. However, it has since evolved into a drug-discovery company that provides services to other pharmaceutical firms.
GSK said the decision to sell follows a review of its own drug discovery operations, and divesting Affymax will lead to significant cost savings, thought to be in the region of around $30 million a year. However, the drug major said that it will continue to use Affymax' technologies as part of its R&D efforts.
