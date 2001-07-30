Saturday 16 August 2025

GlaxoSmithKline selling off Affymax

30 July 2001

GlaxoSmithKline has signed an agreement to sell its US drug discoveryunit Affymax to a syndicate of venture capital firms led by Patricof & Co Ventures. Under the terms of the divestiture, GSK will receive non-voting shares in Affymax Inc, the new entity set up by the VCs, and noted that the transaction will be recorded as a sale of net assets worth L3 million ($4.3 million).

GSK added that it will take an exceptional charge of L305 million in connection with the sale of the California-based business, which includes a goodwill write-off of L299 million. The company noted that Affymax was purchased by Glaxo Wellcome in 1995 for $533 million, primarily as a technology-development center focused on combinatorial chemistry and high-throughput screening. However, it has since evolved into a drug-discovery company that provides services to other pharmaceutical firms.

GSK said the decision to sell follows a review of its own drug discovery operations, and divesting Affymax will lead to significant cost savings, thought to be in the region of around $30 million a year. However, the drug major said that it will continue to use Affymax' technologies as part of its R&D efforts.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Costco opts out of selling mifepristone after activist pressure
Pharmaceutical
Costco opts out of selling mifepristone after activist pressure
15 August 2025
Pharmaceutical
Swiss government meets Roche and Novartis over US tariff risks
15 August 2025
Pharmaceutical
HHS revives long-defunct task force on safer childhood vaccines
15 August 2025
Biotechnology
Precigen soars on full FDA approval of Papzimeos
15 August 2025
Pharmaceutical
Ajit Singh named CEO of Harbinger Health
15 August 2025
Pharmaceutical
Basilea inks antibiotic deal with Venatorx
15 August 2025
Pharmaceutical
Under Trump pressure, Lilly hikes UK obesity jab price
15 August 2025

Company Spotlight

Iovance
A biopharmaceutical company focused on developing tumor infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapies for patients with cancer.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze