GlaxoSmithKline turnover up 10% as Advair takes off in the USA

GlaxoSmithKline has announced a healthy set of results for the secondquarter of 2001, which show sales climbing 10% at constant exchange rates to some L5.12 billion ($7.27 billion) and pretax profits increasing 9% to L1.70 billion or L0.20 per share (+13%).

Pharmaceutical sales grew 12% (excluding the firm's divested products) to L4.32 billion, and chief executive Jean-Pierre Garnier singled out the company's performance in the USA, where sales climbed 20% to top L2.3 billion. He drew attention to the growth of GSK's combination asthma treatment Seretide (fluticasone plus salmeterol), which contributed L194 million to turnover, boosted by the drug's recent launch in the USA, where it is sold as Advair (Marketletter April 23).

In the 12 weeks since its launch in the USA, Advair has achieved sales of L71 million and a 12% market share of new prescriptions for such therapies. GSK noted that of its other asthma treatments, Flixotide/Flovent (fluticasone) grew 10% to L254 million and Serevent (salmeterol) rose 3% to L171 million.