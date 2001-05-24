Gliatech's Adcon relaunched outside USA

US firm Gliatech has relaunched its adhesion barrier gel product Adcon,used to prevent post-surgical adhesions, in Europe, Latin America, New Zealand and South Africa, through the Dutch group European Medical Contract Manufacturing. Adcon has not been reintroduced in the USA, where Gliatech still has to provide additional data on the product requested by the Food and Drug Administration. The gel was recalled in January, following problems with one of its components.