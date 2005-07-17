Glimmer of hope for Merck & Co's Vioxx

As US drug major Merck & Co prepares itself for a raft of law suits relating to alleged damages from its COX-2 inhibitor Vioxx (rofecoxib), which was withdrawn from the market last year because of serious adverse events, there was a little good news for the company from north of the border, where a Canada Health expert advisory panel has issued recommendations for the drug's return.

"We welcome the panels report and I'd like to thank the public for its contribution," said Canada's Health Minister Ujjal Dosanjh, noting that "this is the first time that the Canadian public has been invited to participate in a Health Canada expert advisory panel. Health Canada supports the direction of the Panel's recommendations. Openness and transparency will become a way of doing business in the Department."