Global access to HIV therapy nearly tripled in past two years

A new report by the World Health Organization and the Joint United Nations Program on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) shows that the number of people on HIV antiretroviral treatment in low- and middle-income countries more than tripled to 1.3 million in December 2005 from 400,000 in December 2003. Charting the final progress of the "3 by 5" strategy to expand access to HIV therapy in the developing world, the report also says that the lessons learned in the last two years provide a foundation for global efforts now underway to provide universal access to HIV treatment by 2010.
Progress in treatment scale-up, while substantial, was less than initially hoped. The report notes, however, that treatment access expanded in every region of the world during the "3 by 5" initiative, with approximately 50,000 additional people beginning ART every month in the past year. Sub-Saharan Africa, the region most severely impacted, led the scale-up effort, with the number of people receiving HIV treatment there increasing more than eight-fold to 810,000 from 100,000 in the two-year period. By the end of 2005, more than half of all people receiving HIV treatment in low- and middle-income countries resided in sub-Saharan Africa, up from one-quarter two years earlier.
"Two years ago, political support and resources for the rapid scale-up of HIV treatment were very limited," said WHO Director General Lee Jong-wook. "Today '3 by 5' has helped to mobilize political and financial commitment to achieving much broader access to treatment. This fundamental change in expectations is transforming our hopes of tackling not just HIV/AIDS, but other diseases as well," he added.
