Global experts cite emerging health benefits of probiotics at conference

Probiotics, the "good" bacteria widely recognized for their positive impact on digestive health, may have broader benefits in special populations, according to new research presented at the third International Convention on Probiotics in Paris, France, sponsored by the Danone Vitapole company. Around 125 physicians, researchers and scientists from 30 nations attended the convention.
The convention's findings build on decades of research focused on understanding the health benefits of probiotics, including: improving bodily functions, such as digestion; strengthening the protective barrier of the intestinal lining; and impacting regulation of critical components of the immune system.
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