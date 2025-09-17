The Global Pharma & Biotech Summit 2025 is a two-day event for executives, innovators, investors, regulatory experts, and industry leaders in pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors.

It aims to explore major trends shaping the future of healthcare, including precision medicine, breakthroughs in therapeutics, regulatory changes, commercial strategy, and innovation driven by AI. Over 45 speakers and more than 300 attendees from over 20 countries are expected, with over 320 companies represented.

The programme includes discussions on drug discovery, clinical trials, market access, patient engagement, and how companies are adapting to geopolitical and regulatory pressures.

Delegates will benefit from both in-person networking (meals, receptions, meeting spaces) and digital access (live talks, Q&A, video on demand). Ticket options include in-person, digital, and academia passes.