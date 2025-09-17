Wednesday 17 September 2025

Global Pharma & Biotech Summit

11 November 202512 November 2025
London, UK22 Bishopsgate
The Global Pharma & Biotech Summit 2025 is a two-day event for executives, innovators, investors, regulatory experts, and industry leaders in pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors.

It aims to explore major trends shaping the future of healthcare, including precision medicine, breakthroughs in therapeutics, regulatory changes, commercial strategy, and innovation driven by AI. Over 45 speakers and more than 300 attendees from over 20 countries are expected, with over 320 companies represented. 

The programme includes discussions on drug discovery, clinical trials, market access, patient engagement, and how companies are adapting to geopolitical and regulatory pressures. 

Delegates will benefit from both in-person networking (meals, receptions, meeting spaces) and digital access (live talks, Q&A, video on demand). Ticket options include in-person, digital, and academia passes.



Today's issue

Company Spotlight

Dewpoint is a biotech company pioneering the application of biomolecular condensate biology – the science studying the organization of biomolecules within membrane-less compartments – towards the development of a new generation of therapeutics to address diseases of high unmet need.




