Friday 7 November 2025

Global Pharma & Biotech Summit 2025

11 November 202512 November 2025
In-Person & Digital | London
The Global Pharma and Biotech Summit is the essential event for you to explore era-defining trends and developments in healthcare and life sciences. Distinguished innovators, investors and C-suite executives will discuss what’s new in key areas such as drug discovery, clinical trials, market access and patient engagement.

The event aims to explore major trends shaping the future of healthcare, including precision medicine, breakthroughs in therapeutics, regulatory changes, commercial strategy, and innovation driven by AI. Over 45 speakers and more than 300 attendees from over 20 countries are expected, with over 320 companies represented. 

The programme includes discussions on drug discovery, clinical trials, market access, patient engagement, and how companies are adapting to geopolitical and regulatory pressures. 

Attendees will benefit from both in-person networking (meals, receptions, meeting spaces) and digital access (live talks, Q&A, video on demand). Ticket options include in-person, digital, and academia passes.

AstraZeneca boosted by better-than-estimated growth
Pharmaceutical
6 November 2025
Biosimilars
Samsung Bioepis settlement with J&J for Pyzchiva in Europe
6 November 2025
Biotechnology
Ultragenyx sells portion of Crysvita royalties for $400 million
6 November 2025
Biotechnology
MoonLake seeks to add $75 million to sonelokimab fund
6 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Russia to allocate $1.72 billion annually for procurements of anti-cancer drugs
6 November 2025
Biotechnology
Moderna sales down 45% but beat expectations
6 November 2025
Biotechnology
Strand strengthens team for programmable mRNA push
6 November 2025

