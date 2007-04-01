Sunday 6 April 2025

Global pharmaceutical market grew 7% to reach $643 billion, IMS reports

1 April 2007

In 2006, the global pharmaceutical market grew 7.0% at constant exchange rates, to $643,0 billion, according to IMS Health, a leading provider of market intelligence for the sector. A rebound in growth to 8.3% in the USA - fueled by an increase in prescribing volume due to Medicare Part D - and innovations in oncologics that drove strong 20.5% global growth in that therapeutic class, were key contributors to the market's expansion, the resarch shows.

"We continue to see a shift in growth in the marketplace away from mature markets to emerging ones, and from primary care classes to biotech and specialist-driven therapies," said Murray Aitken, IMS senior vice president, corporate strategy. "Oncology and autoimmune products increasingly are demonstrating their value in answering unmet patient needs - offering significant opportunities for growth," Mr Aitkin added

Last year, says IMS, specialist-driven products contributed 62% of the market's total growth, compared with just 35% in 2000. A number of primary care classes are experiencing slowing or below market-average growth due to the entry of lower-cost, high-quality generics and switches to over-the-counter products. These classes include proton pump inhibitors (PPIs), antihistamines, platelet aggregation inhibitor, and antidepressants.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

New Medicare proposals will not cover obesity drugs
Pharmaceutical
New Medicare proposals will not cover obesity drugs
5 April 2025
Pharmaceutical
UK government and ABPI to speed up VPAG review
4 April 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vance Street expands offering with Irish acquisition
4 April 2025
Pharmaceutical
OncoZenge boosts regulatory team ahead of BupiZenge study
4 April 2025
Pharmaceutical
Neurocrine Biosciences appoints new chief medical officer
4 April 2025
Biotechnology
Edwin Moses to help guide Dark Blue into the clinic
4 April 2025
Biotechnology
Amgen’s Uplizna first FDA-approved drug for Ig4A-RD
4 April 2025

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing targeted protein modulation drugs designed to treat patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze