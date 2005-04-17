Global Pharmatech sets up New York subsidiary

China-based Global Pharmatech, a company which combines Traditional Chinese Medicine-based R&D, manufacturing and sales and marketing for the over-the-counter and prescription drug market, is currently in the process of registering a company in New York, USA, to marketits branded TCM-based products for distribution in America and other global markets outside of its existing core China and Southeast Asia presence.

On a recent trip to New York, Sun Xiaobo, chief executive of Global Pharmatech, remained positive on the company's operations, stating: "with the combination of research, manufacture and sales, our wholly-owned subsidiary, Jilin Natural Pharmatech, is able to not only conduct R&D for its subsidiaries on new drugs with strong demand, but also do the same for domestic and international drug and dietary supplements companies."