Global Pharmatech sets up New York subsidiary

China-based Global Pharmatech, a company which combines Traditional Chinese Medicine-based R&D, manufacturing and sales and marketing for the over-the-counter and prescription drug market, is currently in the process of registering a company in New York, USA, to marketits branded TCM-based products for distribution in America and other global markets outside of its existing core China and Southeast Asia presence.
On a recent trip to New York, Sun Xiaobo, chief executive of Global Pharmatech, remained positive on the company's operations, stating: "with the combination of research, manufacture and sales, our wholly-owned subsidiary, Jilin Natural Pharmatech, is able to not only conduct R&D for its subsidiaries on new drugs with strong demand, but also do the same for domestic and international drug and dietary supplements companies."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze