Global Rx-To-OTC Switching Study

The first data-driven study of international prescription Only to Over-The-Counter medicine switching has been published this month by IMS' Self-Medication International. It notes that while switching activity has increased dramatically in the last three years, no set pattern has emerged and each switch is different, depending on the molecule and the market.

The Self-Medication International Switch- focus notes particular growth in switching in the leading European markets and in southern hemisphere countries such as Australia, new Zealand and South Africa; the latter three are becoming switch leaders, it says. For example, among the systemic pain relievers, fenoprofen was recently switched to OTC status in South Africa; in most other markets it is still prescription-only. Three other nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs - flurbiprofen, nabumetone and tiaprofenic acid - are available OTC in South Africa only, while piroxicam is OTC for systemic pain relief in South Africa, New Zealand, Denmark and Switzerland; elsewhere, it is OTC for topical use only in Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Italy, Japan and the UK.

Japan, US Market Characteristics Achieving brand awareness for newly-switched products against a background of many and varied product introductions is a major problem for manufacturers in many leading markets, says the study, and this challenge is made worse in Japan, for example, where the switched product's prescription heritage cannot be mentioned in advertising. Therefore, as prescription brands are not well known to consumers, existing OTC brand names are of more value to manufacturers than new ingredients, as far as marketing is concerned.