Global Self-Med Market Now 18% Of Total Pharma Sector

With global self-medication sales reaching almost $43 billion in 1994, accounting for almost an 18% share of total pharmaceutical sales, the trend towards self care continues, albeit gradually, notes SelfMedication International, an IMS/Neilson publication, in its latest OTCreview.
Europe represents 25% of worldwide sales, and here there is a notable shift towards self-medication. Over-the-counter medicine sales accounted for 64% of the European non-prescription-bound market in 1994, with the remainder coming from prescription sales.
30% of the world OTC market is achieved in the USA, where self-medication sales have levelled-off during the past year, partly due to delays in the arrival on the marketplace of new Rx-to-OTC switches. Fierce competition from private label products has forced manufacturers to reduce prices, which has led to stagnation in value terms.
