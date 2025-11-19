Global Self-Medication Market Forecasts

World sales of over-the-counter medicines will grow 7% a year from $42.8 billion in 1994 to $60 billion in 1999, says the OTCinsight 1995-99 report from Self-Medication International, an IMS company. By 1999, OTCs will represent 17.5% of total world pharmaceutical sales, it says.

The USA will represent 30.2% of world sales in 1999, up from 30.1% in 1994, followed by Europe, up from 24.9% to 27.7%, Japan down from 20.1% to 17.6%, Latin America down from 9.7% to 9.6% and south east asia up from 5.7% to 6.8%.

1994's leading OTC category was cough/ cold remedies, at 14.4% of the total; this is forecast to fall to 13.3% in 1999. The second category, pain relief, will grow from 14.1% to 14.8%. Digestive remedies will drop from 12.3% to 11.8%, while vitamins/minerals will rise from 10.5% to 12.7%. Tonics will drop from 8.8% to 8.4%, with skin preparations down from 28.5% to 27.8%. The combined share of the OTC market taken by the six categories will fall from 74% to 73.7%, reflecting the emergence of new product areas.