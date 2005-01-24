GlobeImmune/MycoLogics collaborate on antifungals

US firms GlobeImmune and MycoLogics have signed a non-exclusive research license and option agreement under which the latter will pursue select antifungal products under the former's Tarmogen Technology. The license accord enables MycoLogics to enter into proof-of-concept preclinical testing of human and animal candidate vaccines targeting the fungal conditions aspergillosis, coccidioidmycosis, cryptococcosis and the disease leishmaniasis. Both fungal and parasite research and development projects are fully supported by US National Institute of Health awards.
Tarmogens are whole, heat-killed recombinant Saccharomyces cerevisiae, genetically modified to express one or more protein antigens that stimulate the immune system against diseased cells. They are avidly taken up by the cells that activate the immune system to stimulate a T-cell response against the desired target(s).
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