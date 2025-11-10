Gloom Ahead, Say Japanese Pharma Cos

Tanabe Seiyaku posted pretax profits up 12.8% to 10.5 billion yen ($124.8 million) in the financial year ended March 31, 1995 and net profit advanced 8.8% to 3.1 billion yen. In contrast, sales for the year were virtually flat, moving from 182.8 billion yen in the previous fiscal year to 183.2 billion yen in fiscal 1994/95.

The company is forecasting that the current financial year will be tough, pretax profits will be flat and turnover will decline around 4% to 175.6 billion yen. Growth in net profits will slow to around 5.7% to 3.3 billion yen. The forecast sent shares in Tanabe downward (see pages 8 and 9).

There was good growth in the 1994/95 financial year at Daiichi. Unconsolidated pretax profits rose 8.7% to 41.7 billion yen and net profits were ahead 11.8% to 18.9 billion yen. There was modest sales growth of 2.1% to 211.8 billion yen. The outlook for the current year is not so favorable. Sales growth will slow to 1% and pretax profits are expected to decline 6.4% to 39 billion yen. It is anticipated that net profits will fall 4.7% to 18 billion yen.