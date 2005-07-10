GlycoGenesys compliant with Nasdaq

USA-based GlycoGenesys, a biotechnology company focused on carbohydrate-based drug development, says it has been advised by the Nasdaq that it has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement for this stock market.

Under its listing standards, the Nasdaq requires companies to maintain a bid price at or above $1.00. The company regained compliance by maintaining a closing bid price above $1.00 for at least 10 consecutive trading days and the matter is now closed, it says.