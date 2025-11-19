GMSC VOTES TO SUPPORT GENERIC SUBSTITUTION IN UK

The General Medical Services Committee of the British Medical Association reversed a 10-year policy by voting to support generic substitution by pharmacists unless the prescribing physician specifically states that they should not do so.

Talking to various interested parties about the decision, the Pharmaceutical Journal reports that Pharmaceutical Services Negotiating Committee secretary Stephen Axon is of the view that substitution should only be possible on pharmaceutical grounds. Cost alone should not be the driving force, so that substitution with the cheapest available product always took place. He agreed with a comment to the journal by Roger Odd, head of the Royal Pharmaceutical Society's practice division, in that the place of parallel imports in the substitution process would need to be determined. Mr Odd also said that protocols would have to be agreed between doctors and pharmacists before substitution could take place.

Taking a negative stance on generic substitution, an editorial in the journal General Practitioner contends that ideas such as this, along with black lists and price cuts, are aimed at the supply side of the drug economy. It argues that there is ample evidence that control is better achieved by aiming at the demand side - ie what a GP can spend. GP fundholders, it adds, have kept to definite budgets without reducing care, and have derived professional satisfaction from the need to justify their drug choices carefully.