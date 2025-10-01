Gneric Captopril Approvals

- Royce Laboratories has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration of its Abbreviated New Drug Application for captopril tablets in 12.5mg, 25 mg, 50 mg and 100 mg strengths. BioCraft, recently acquired by Teva, said it had also received approval to market captopril tablets. Bristol-Myers Squibb's US patent on the ACE inhibitor expired on February 13, opening the way for several competitors to launch their products. B-MS' generic subsidiary Apothecon is already selling a generic.
