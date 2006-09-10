GNI and Auckland UniServices collaborate on cancer research

GNI Ltd, a Japan-headquartered biopharmaceutical company focused on the field of integrated systems pharmacology, and Auckland UniServices, New Zealand's University of Auckland's company for commercialization of technology developed at the University, say they have established "a pioneering research collaboration to produce gene regulatory networks for melanoma and breast cancer." The research effort will also include studies to elucidate how these networks are affected as patients respond to various anti-cancer drugs.

Focusing on two diseases with very high incidences in New Zealand, the collaboration is supported by grants from the New Zealand Health Research Council's International Investment Opportunities Fund and the Breast Cancer Research Trust. GNI is providing its proprietary technology and specialized reagents to produce the gene networks. In addition, some of the extensive algorithmic analysis required for the mapping project will be done using supercomputers by staff at GNI's newly-established Systems Pharmacology Research Institute in Fukuoka, Japan.