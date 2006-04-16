GNI buys minority stake in China's Beijing Continent Pharma

Japanese biopharmaceutical company GNI, a specialist in the field of systems pharmacology, says it has entered into an accord with China's Beijing Continent Pharmaceutical, following its purchase of a minority stake in the latter. The deal allows GNI to access BCP's manufacturing facilities and distribution network.
