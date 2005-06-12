Go-ahead for Dolisos-Boiron merger

The French financial markets regulatory authority has given the green light to a merger between leading homeopathic drugmaker Boiron and the smaller producer Dolisos, part of the Pierre Fabre group. Boiron's share price jumped 8.5% to 22.41 euros on the the news.

The merger was approved, under certain conditions, by the Economy and Finances Minister in March, then approved by the boards of the two companies at the end of that month. Christian Boiron, president of Laboratoires Boiron, said that the aim of the new group would be to integrate homeopathic medicine within general medicine, especially in the hospitals sector.