Wednesday 19 November 2025

Good 1st-qtr results for Shionogi

21 August 2005

As a result of expanding royalties and sales of major products in Japan, Shionogi has posted good results for the first quarter of the fiscal year to March 2006 (April-June 2005), with revenues rising 1.5% to 48.5 billion yen ($431.7 million). Operating income surged 33.2% to 6.9 billion yen and achieved 66% of its first-half target. Recurring income was up 37.8% to 7.2 billion yen, while net income grew 10% to 5.6 billion yen. Sales of prescription and over-the-counter medicines (including royalties) rose 4.1% to 45.2 billion yen. Royalty income for the quarter from Crestor (rosuvastatin), licensed to AstraZeneca, doubled to 1.4 billion yen.

Of the firm's leading drugs, the antibiotic Flomax (cefcapene pivoxil) increased its turnover 6.2% to 7.6 billion yen. Revenues from Vancomycin (vancomycin HCl), an injectable antibiotic for methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureas, rose 8.8% to 4.4 billion yen. Sales of the anti-allergy drug Claritin (loratadine) soared 58.9% to 2.0 billion yen. On the negative side, revenues from the antibiotic Flumarin (flomoxef sodium) declined 2.8% to 4.2 billion yen, while those of the analgesic MS Contin (morphine sulfate) slumped 40.1% to 1.0 billion, due mainly to patients switching to Shionigi's newer analgesic OxyContin (oxycodone sulfate).

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

CSL to invest $1.5 billion in USA to manufacture plasma-derived therapies
Pharmaceutical
CSL to invest $1.5 billion in USA to manufacture plasma-derived therapies
18 November 2025
Biotechnology
FDA approves Epkinly combo for follicular lymphoma indications
18 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Grifols wins pediatric label expansion for THROMBATE III from FDA
18 November 2025
Biotechnology
ABL Bio enters license deal with Lilly
18 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
UK nuclear waste to galvanize new cancer treatments
18 November 2025
Biosimilars
Sandoz’s Tyruko first MS biosimilar launched in USA
18 November 2025
Biosimilars
EC green light for Remsima IV liquid formulation, first liquid IV infliximab
18 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Agomab Therapeutics
A clinical‑stage biotech company headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium, developing organ‑restricted therapies for fibrotic disease.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze