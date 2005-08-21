Good 1st-qtr results for Shionogi

As a result of expanding royalties and sales of major products in Japan, Shionogi has posted good results for the first quarter of the fiscal year to March 2006 (April-June 2005), with revenues rising 1.5% to 48.5 billion yen ($431.7 million). Operating income surged 33.2% to 6.9 billion yen and achieved 66% of its first-half target. Recurring income was up 37.8% to 7.2 billion yen, while net income grew 10% to 5.6 billion yen. Sales of prescription and over-the-counter medicines (including royalties) rose 4.1% to 45.2 billion yen. Royalty income for the quarter from Crestor (rosuvastatin), licensed to AstraZeneca, doubled to 1.4 billion yen.

Of the firm's leading drugs, the antibiotic Flomax (cefcapene pivoxil) increased its turnover 6.2% to 7.6 billion yen. Revenues from Vancomycin (vancomycin HCl), an injectable antibiotic for methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureas, rose 8.8% to 4.4 billion yen. Sales of the anti-allergy drug Claritin (loratadine) soared 58.9% to 2.0 billion yen. On the negative side, revenues from the antibiotic Flumarin (flomoxef sodium) declined 2.8% to 4.2 billion yen, while those of the analgesic MS Contin (morphine sulfate) slumped 40.1% to 1.0 billion, due mainly to patients switching to Shionigi's newer analgesic OxyContin (oxycodone sulfate).