Good and bad news for Pfizer on patents

Following an intellectual property challenge by Indian generics maker Ranbaxy, the Austrian Patent Office has ruled as invalid claims made in world pharmaceutical leader Pfizer's Austrian patent (number AT E 207 896) relating to the firm's blockbuster cholesterol-lowering drug Lipitor (atorvastatin). The drug, which generated $10.9 billion in sales for the pharmaceuticals major in 2004, is sold under the brand name Sortis in Austria.
Pfizer said that it will appeal the Austrian decision to invalidate its enantiomer patent covering atorvastatin calcium, the active ingredient in Lipitor, and that it is confident it will be able to make a compelling argument in support of this.
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